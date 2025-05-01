Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Roadmap - History of Conditioning Research
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
According to research on conditioning and aggressive behavior, what psychological principle best explains why some drivers who experience road rage tend to use their vehicle as a weapon?
A
Observational learning, where drivers learn aggression only by watching movies
B
Classical conditioning, where the car itself becomes associated with feelings of relaxation
C
Latent learning, where aggressive driving skills are acquired but never demonstrated
D
Operant conditioning, where aggressive driving is reinforced by perceived rewards such as intimidation or control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological principles mentioned: Observational learning involves learning behaviors by watching others; Classical conditioning involves associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response; Latent learning refers to learning that occurs without immediate demonstration; Operant conditioning involves learning behaviors through consequences, such as rewards or punishments.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of drivers using their vehicles as weapons in road rage situations. Consider whether this behavior is learned by watching others (observational learning), through associations with feelings (classical conditioning), or through consequences of their actions (operant conditioning).
Step 3: Recognize that when drivers use aggression and receive perceived rewards like intimidation or control, this is an example of behavior being reinforced, which aligns with operant conditioning principles.
Step 4: Recall that operant conditioning explains how behaviors increase or decrease based on reinforcement or punishment, making it the best fit for explaining aggressive driving reinforced by rewards.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological principle best explaining the use of vehicles as weapons in road rage is operant conditioning, due to the reinforcement of aggressive behavior by perceived positive outcomes.
Watch next
Master Roadmap: History of Conditioning Research with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
0
Roadmap - History of Conditioning Research practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations