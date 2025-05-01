Which of the following is a common cognitive change observed in late adulthood?
A
A marked improvement in fluid intelligence
B
A significant increase in working memory capacity
C
The onset of formal operational thinking
D
A decrease in processing speed
Understand the key cognitive changes that typically occur during late adulthood, focusing on areas such as fluid intelligence, working memory, processing speed, and formal operational thinking.
Recall that fluid intelligence refers to the ability to solve new problems and think abstractly, which generally tends to decline with age rather than improve.
Recognize that working memory capacity, which involves holding and manipulating information temporarily, often decreases or remains stable but does not significantly increase in late adulthood.
Note that formal operational thinking, a stage described by Piaget involving abstract and logical reasoning, usually develops during adolescence and is not something that begins in late adulthood.
Identify that a common and well-documented cognitive change in late adulthood is a decrease in processing speed, meaning the brain takes longer to process information, which affects various cognitive tasks.
