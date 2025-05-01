Which of the following best describes the typical response to body image during puberty?
A
Body image concerns during puberty are rare and only affect a small minority of adolescents.
B
Adolescents typically feel completely satisfied with their body image throughout puberty.
C
Adolescents often experience increased concern and sensitivity about their body image due to physical changes.
D
Most adolescents become less aware of their body image and show little interest in physical appearance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that puberty involves significant physical changes, which can impact an adolescent's perception of their body.
Recognize that body image refers to how individuals perceive and feel about their physical appearance.
Consider psychological research showing that during puberty, adolescents often become more self-conscious and sensitive about their bodies due to rapid and visible changes.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to typical developmental patterns observed in adolescents, noting that increased concern and sensitivity is common.
Conclude that the best description is that adolescents often experience increased concern and sensitivity about their body image during puberty, reflecting typical psychological responses to bodily changes.
