Which term best describes a person who is able to respond to stimuli but is not fully awake?
A
REM sleep behavior disorder
B
Sleepwalking (somnambulism)
C
Narcolepsy
D
Sleep apnea
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to sleep and consciousness. The question asks for a term describing a person who can respond to stimuli but is not fully awake.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: REM sleep behavior disorder involves acting out dreams during REM sleep; narcolepsy is a disorder characterized by sudden sleep attacks; sleep apnea involves breathing interruptions during sleep; sleepwalking (somnambulism) is when a person walks or performs activities while not fully awake.
Step 3: Identify that sleepwalking (somnambulism) fits the description because the person is partially responsive to the environment but remains in a sleep state, not fully conscious.
Step 4: Recognize that the other options do not match the condition of being responsive but not fully awake in the same way sleepwalking does.
Step 5: Conclude that the best term describing this state is sleepwalking (somnambulism).
