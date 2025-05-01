Consciousness is to unconsciousness as awareness is to lack of awareness. Which of the following best completes the analogy: consciousness is to unconsciousness as ________ is to ________?
A
emotion is to cognition
B
learning is to memory
C
perception is to sensation
D
awareness is to lack of awareness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the analogy given: 'consciousness is to unconsciousness as awareness is to lack of awareness.' This means the first pair are opposites, and the second pair should also be opposites or contrasting concepts.
Step 2: Identify the relationship between 'consciousness' and 'unconsciousness' — they are direct opposites, representing presence versus absence of conscious experience.
Step 3: Analyze each answer choice to see if it forms a similar opposite pair: 'emotion is to cognition' (not opposites, but different mental processes), 'learning is to memory' (related but not opposites), 'perception is to sensation' (related stages of processing sensory information, not opposites).
Step 4: Recognize that the analogy requires a pair where the second term is the absence or lack of the first, just like 'awareness' and 'lack of awareness.'
Step 5: Conclude that the best completion of the analogy is 'awareness is to lack of awareness' because it mirrors the original relationship of presence versus absence, just like consciousness and unconsciousness.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah