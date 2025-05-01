In the context of visual perception, what does the term 'texture gradient' refer to in AP Psychology?
A
A monocular cue in which the gradual change in the appearance of objects from coarse and distinct to fine and less distinct indicates increasing distance.
B
A process by which the brain interprets motion based on the speed of moving objects.
C
A binocular cue that relies on the difference in images between the two eyes to perceive depth.
D
A phenomenon where the color of an object appears to change depending on the background.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that 'texture gradient' is a concept related to depth perception in visual processing, which helps us interpret how far away objects are based on their surface details.
Step 2: Recognize that texture gradient is classified as a monocular cue, meaning it can be perceived with just one eye, unlike binocular cues which require both eyes.
Step 3: Note that texture gradient involves the gradual change in the appearance of textures on surfaces; objects closer to us appear coarse and distinct, while those farther away appear finer and less detailed.
Step 4: Compare texture gradient with other depth cues such as binocular disparity (which involves differences between the two eyes) and motion cues, to clarify that texture gradient specifically refers to changes in texture clarity with distance.
Step 5: Conclude that texture gradient helps the brain interpret depth by using the visual information about how texture details change across a surface, indicating increasing distance.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah