Which of the following emotions is not considered a primary emotion?
A
Joy
B
Fear
C
Guilt
D
Anger
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of primary emotions. Primary emotions are basic, universal emotions that are experienced by all humans regardless of culture. They are typically immediate, automatic responses to stimuli.
Step 2: Identify common primary emotions. According to psychological theories, primary emotions usually include joy, fear, anger, sadness, surprise, and disgust.
Step 3: Review the options given: Joy, Fear, Guilt, and Anger. Compare each emotion to the list of primary emotions.
Step 4: Recognize that Guilt is considered a secondary or self-conscious emotion because it involves self-reflection and awareness of social norms, unlike primary emotions which are more basic and automatic.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Guilt is not a primary emotion, while Joy, Fear, and Anger are primary emotions.
