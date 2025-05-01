Which of the following statements about the relationship between emotions and risk taking is true?
A
Emotions have no measurable impact on risk taking decisions.
B
Negative emotions always decrease the likelihood of risk taking in all situations.
C
Risk taking is solely determined by cognitive factors and is unrelated to emotional states.
D
Individuals experiencing positive emotions are generally more likely to engage in risk taking behaviors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between emotions and risk taking by reviewing psychological research that explores how different emotional states influence decision-making.
Recognize that emotions can impact risk taking by altering perception of potential rewards and losses, as well as influencing motivation and attention.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to empirical findings: emotions do have measurable effects, negative emotions do not always reduce risk taking, and cognitive factors alone do not fully explain risk behavior.
Focus on the role of positive emotions, which research shows tend to increase risk taking by enhancing optimism and reducing perceived threats.
Conclude that the statement 'Individuals experiencing positive emotions are generally more likely to engage in risk taking behaviors' aligns with psychological evidence and is therefore true.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah