Which psychologist is credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality according to the psychodynamic perspective?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Carl Rogers
D
Jean Piaget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective in psychology focuses on unconscious processes and early childhood experiences as key influences on personality development.
Recall that Sigmund Freud is widely recognized as the founder of the psychodynamic theory, which includes concepts such as the id, ego, and superego, as well as defense mechanisms.
Recognize that other psychologists listed, such as B.F. Skinner, Carl Rogers, and Jean Piaget, are associated with different psychological perspectives: Skinner with behaviorism, Rogers with humanistic psychology, and Piaget with cognitive development.
Identify that the question asks for the psychologist credited with the first comprehensive theory of personality within the psychodynamic framework, which points directly to Freud.
Conclude that Sigmund Freud is the correct answer because he developed the foundational psychodynamic theory of personality.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah