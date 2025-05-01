In developmental psychology, the ability of preschool children to control and sustain their attention is most closely related to which of the following?
A
The development of executive function skills
B
The emergence of object permanence
C
The acquisition of fine motor skills
D
The onset of formal operational thinking
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which is the ability of preschool children to control and sustain their attention. This relates to cognitive processes that manage focus and self-regulation.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options provided: executive function skills, object permanence, fine motor skills, and formal operational thinking.
Step 3: Recognize that executive function skills include working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibitory control, all of which are crucial for attention regulation.
Step 4: Note that object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist when out of sight, which is more related to memory than sustained attention.
Step 5: Understand that fine motor skills involve physical coordination and formal operational thinking emerges later in adolescence, so they are less directly related to attention control in preschoolers.
