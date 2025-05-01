In the context of developmental psychology, students in permissive strategy classrooms typically exhibit all of the following characteristics except:
A
Tendency to ignore authority
B
Low levels of self-control
C
Difficulty following rules
D
High levels of self-discipline
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics typically associated with permissive parenting or classroom strategies in developmental psychology. These often include a lack of strict rules and limits, leading to behaviors such as ignoring authority, low self-control, and difficulty following rules.
Recognize that permissive strategies tend to result in children or students who struggle with self-discipline because they are not consistently guided or held accountable for their behavior.
Analyze each option given: 'Tendency to ignore authority,' 'Low levels of self-control,' and 'Difficulty following rules' are all consistent with the outcomes of permissive strategies.
Identify that 'High levels of self-discipline' contradicts the typical outcomes of permissive strategies, as permissive environments usually do not foster strong self-discipline.
Conclude that the exception in the list is 'High levels of self-discipline,' which is not characteristic of students in permissive strategy classrooms.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah