In social psychology, which concept best explains the ability to influence a crisis by controlling another person's behavior?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Self-actualization
C
Classical conditioning
D
Social influence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. The question asks about a concept in social psychology that explains influencing a crisis by controlling another person's behavior.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options given: Cognitive dissonance refers to the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Self-actualization is about fulfilling one's potential; Classical conditioning involves learning through association.
Step 3: Recognize that the ability to influence another person's behavior, especially in a social context, is best explained by the concept of Social influence, which involves changing someone's attitudes or behaviors through social interaction.
Step 4: Note that Social influence encompasses various mechanisms such as conformity, compliance, and obedience, all of which can affect behavior during a crisis.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Social influence is the most appropriate concept to explain controlling another person's behavior in a crisis situation.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah