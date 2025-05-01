In the context of social psychology, the mum effect results when employees in an organization:
A
are more likely to praise their coworkers than criticize them
B
avoid communicating negative information to others, especially superiors
C
prefer to work in isolation rather than in groups
D
frequently share both positive and negative feedback openly
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the 'mum effect' in social psychology, which refers to the tendency to withhold negative information or feedback, especially in hierarchical or organizational contexts.
Step 2: Recognize that the mum effect specifically involves avoiding communication of negative information to others, particularly to those in positions of authority or superiors.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition: praising coworkers is positive feedback, working in isolation is unrelated, and sharing both positive and negative feedback openly contradicts the mum effect.
Step 4: Identify that the option stating 'avoid communicating negative information to others, especially superiors' aligns directly with the mum effect's definition.
Step 5: Conclude that the mum effect describes the behavior of withholding negative information rather than openly sharing it, especially in organizational settings.
