Which of the following is a potential negative side effect of certain organizational cultures in the context of social psychology?
A
Enhanced job satisfaction for all members
B
Universal promotion of ethical behavior
C
Increased harassment and bullying among employees
D
Reduction in workplace diversity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of organizational culture in social psychology, which refers to the shared values, beliefs, and norms that influence the behavior of members within an organization.
Step 2: Recognize that while organizational culture can have positive effects like enhancing job satisfaction and promoting ethical behavior, it can also have negative side effects depending on the nature of the culture.
Step 3: Identify potential negative side effects such as increased harassment and bullying, which can occur if the culture tolerates or implicitly encourages aggressive or exclusionary behaviors.
Step 4: Consider how a toxic or overly competitive culture might reduce workplace diversity by discouraging or marginalizing certain groups, but note that this is a separate potential negative effect from harassment and bullying.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, increased harassment and bullying is a well-documented negative side effect of certain organizational cultures in social psychology.
