Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of research design is conducted on multiple occasions over time?
A research team is trying to understand social development from childhood to adolescence. They plan to collect data from different age groups (ages 8, 12, and 16) at one time point. This would be a ________________.
If it is shown that students' grades go down the more hours they spend watching TV, then grades and hours spent watching TV have a _______ correlation.