Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
2. Psychology Research
Developmental Designs
Multiple Choice
A research team is trying to understand social development from childhood to adolescence. They plan to collect data from different age groups (ages 8, 12, and 16) at one time point. This would be a ________________.
A
Longitudinal study.
B
Experimental study.
C
Cross-sectional study.
D
Case study.
