Which of the following is a social benefit of feeling and expressing guilt?
A
It reduces empathy and concern for others.
B
It leads to social isolation and withdrawal from others.
C
It promotes reconciliation and repair of relationships after a wrongdoing.
D
It increases the likelihood of repeating the same harmful behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of guilt in psychology. Guilt is an emotional experience that occurs when a person believes they have done something wrong or violated a moral standard.
Step 2: Recognize that guilt often motivates individuals to make amends or correct their behavior, which can help restore social bonds.
Step 3: Analyze the social functions of guilt, focusing on how it encourages reconciliation and repair of relationships after a wrongdoing.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options: guilt does not typically reduce empathy or increase harmful behavior; rather, it usually increases concern for others and discourages repeating harmful actions.
Step 5: Conclude that the social benefit of guilt is its role in promoting reconciliation and repairing relationships, which helps maintain social harmony.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah