Scientific studies of emotional expression most strongly support which perspective on emotions?
A
The universality perspective, which suggests that basic emotional expressions are recognized across cultures
B
The cultural relativism perspective, which argues that emotional expressions are entirely shaped by cultural norms
C
The behaviorist perspective, which claims emotions are learned solely through conditioning
D
The psychoanalytic perspective, which focuses on unconscious motives as the primary source of emotional expression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key perspectives on emotions mentioned in the problem: universality perspective, cultural relativism perspective, behaviorist perspective, and psychoanalytic perspective.
Step 2: Review the universality perspective, which proposes that basic emotional expressions (such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, and disgust) are biologically hardwired and recognized universally across different cultures.
Step 3: Examine the cultural relativism perspective, which argues that emotional expressions are learned behaviors shaped entirely by cultural norms and therefore vary significantly between cultures.
Step 4: Consider the behaviorist perspective, which emphasizes that emotions and their expressions are learned through conditioning and reinforcement, focusing on observable behaviors rather than innate biological factors.
Step 5: Reflect on the psychoanalytic perspective, which centers on unconscious motives and internal conflicts as the primary drivers of emotional expression, rather than universal or learned patterns.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah