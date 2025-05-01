Which model of motivation combines elements of the basic model of emotion and motivation theories?
A
The James-Lange model
B
The cognitive-mediational model
C
The integrative model
D
The two-factor model
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic models of emotion and motivation separately. The James-Lange model focuses on physiological responses leading to emotional experience, while motivation theories often address drives and needs that energize behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that some models attempt to combine these perspectives to explain how emotions and motivations interact in influencing behavior.
Step 3: Identify the integrative model as the one that explicitly combines elements from both basic emotion models and motivation theories, aiming to provide a comprehensive explanation.
Step 4: Compare the integrative model with other options like the James-Lange model, the cognitive-mediational model, and the two-factor model to see how each addresses emotion and motivation.
Step 5: Conclude that the integrative model is the correct choice because it synthesizes components from both emotion and motivation theories, unlike the other models which focus more narrowly.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah