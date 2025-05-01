According to theories of emotion and motivation, employee-centered leadership behaviors are likely to increase which of the following in followers?
A
External locus of control
B
Intrinsic motivation
C
Emotional exhaustion
D
Job dissatisfaction
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved in the question. Employee-centered leadership behaviors focus on supporting, motivating, and attending to the needs of employees, which can influence their psychological states and motivation.
Step 2: Review the concept of intrinsic motivation, which refers to engaging in behavior because it is inherently interesting or enjoyable, rather than due to external rewards or pressures.
Step 3: Consider how employee-centered leadership might impact followers. Such leadership typically fosters a supportive environment that enhances employees' feelings of competence, autonomy, and relatedness, which are core components of intrinsic motivation according to Self-Determination Theory.
Step 4: Contrast intrinsic motivation with the other options: external locus of control (belief that outcomes are controlled by external forces), emotional exhaustion (a state of feeling emotionally drained), and job dissatisfaction (negative feelings about one's job). Employee-centered leadership is less likely to increase these negative or externally focused states.
Step 5: Conclude that employee-centered leadership behaviors are most likely to increase intrinsic motivation in followers because they create conditions that satisfy psychological needs and promote internal drive.
