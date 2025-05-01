According to Karen Horney's theory of emotion and personality, women might appear to envy the penis, but what they truly desire is:
A
to experience less emotional sensitivity
B
to possess male biological characteristics
C
to have a stronger aggressive drive
D
equal social power and opportunities as men
1
Understand Karen Horney's theory in the context of psychoanalytic psychology, which challenges Freud's concept of 'penis envy' by proposing that what women truly desire is not male biological traits but something deeper related to social and psychological needs.
Recognize that Horney argued women’s feelings of envy are directed toward the social power and opportunities that men have, rather than the physical organ itself.
Identify that according to Horney, the core issue is about equality in social status and opportunities, reflecting a desire for equal treatment and empowerment rather than biological characteristics or emotional traits.
Relate this to the broader theme in Horney's theory that personality and emotional development are influenced by social and cultural factors, emphasizing the importance of social power dynamics.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of Horney's theory is that women desire equal social power and opportunities as men, which addresses the psychological and social roots of the perceived envy.
