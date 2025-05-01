Understand the difference between primary and secondary emotions. Primary emotions are immediate, instinctive emotional responses to a situation, while secondary emotions are reactions to primary emotions.
Recall that primary emotions include basic feelings such as anger, fear, sadness, happiness, surprise, and disgust, which are universal and experienced by all humans.
Recognize that anger is considered a primary emotion because it arises directly in response to a perceived threat or frustration without needing to be processed through other emotions first.
Eliminate other options: 'secondary' emotions are more complex and develop from primary emotions; 'ambivalent' refers to mixed feelings; 'neutral' means no strong emotion.
Conclude that anger fits the definition of a primary emotion, as it is a fundamental and direct emotional response.
