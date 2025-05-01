Which type of emotion typically develops after the first 18 months of life?
A
Basic emotions such as fear
B
Basic emotions such as joy
C
Basic emotions such as anger
D
Self-conscious emotions such as embarrassment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between basic emotions and self-conscious emotions. Basic emotions like fear, joy, and anger are present early in infancy, typically within the first 6 months of life.
Recognize that self-conscious emotions, such as embarrassment, guilt, shame, pride, and envy, require a sense of self-awareness and the ability to evaluate oneself in relation to others.
Note that self-conscious emotions typically develop after the child has developed self-recognition and a sense of self, which usually occurs after 18 months of age.
Recall developmental psychology research indicating that the emergence of self-conscious emotions coincides with cognitive milestones like mirror self-recognition and increased social awareness.
Conclude that the type of emotion that typically develops after the first 18 months of life is self-conscious emotions, such as embarrassment, because they depend on higher cognitive processes and self-awareness.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah