be associated with better interpersonal relationships and workplace success
have no measurable impact on mental health outcomes
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional intelligence (EI), which refers to the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions as well as the emotions of others.
Step 2: Review research findings on emotional intelligence and its effects on various life domains, such as interpersonal relationships, workplace success, academic performance, and mental health.
Step 3: Analyze evidence showing that higher emotional intelligence is linked to better interpersonal relationships because it helps individuals communicate effectively, empathize, and resolve conflicts.
Step 4: Consider studies demonstrating that emotional intelligence contributes to workplace success by improving teamwork, leadership, and stress management.
Step 5: Conclude that emotional intelligence is positively associated with better interpersonal relationships and workplace success, rather than decreasing with experience or being unrelated to academic or mental health outcomes.
