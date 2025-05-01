According to attachment theory in developmental psychology, what is the typical response of infants who are securely attached to their caregivers when the caregiver leaves the room?
A
They usually cry or show distress but are easily comforted when the caregiver returns.
B
They immediately seek comfort from strangers instead of their caregiver.
C
They become extremely withdrawn and avoid the caregiver upon return.
D
They show no reaction and continue playing without noticing the caregiver's absence.
1
Understand the concept of attachment theory, which explains the emotional bond between infants and their caregivers, influencing the infant's behavior in situations of separation and reunion.
Recognize that securely attached infants typically use their caregiver as a secure base from which to explore their environment, showing distress when the caregiver leaves but expecting comfort upon return.
Identify the typical behavior of securely attached infants when the caregiver leaves: they usually cry or show signs of distress, indicating their awareness of the caregiver's absence and their emotional bond.
Note that upon the caregiver's return, securely attached infants are easily comforted and quickly calm down, demonstrating trust and confidence in the caregiver's availability and responsiveness.
Contrast this with other attachment styles where infants might avoid the caregiver, seek comfort from strangers, or show no reaction, which are not characteristic of secure attachment.
