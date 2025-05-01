Kyle just celebrated his fortieth birthday. According to Levinson, Kyle has likely entered which developmental period?
A
The late adulthood stage
B
Early adulthood transition
C
The midlife transition
D
The childhood era
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Levinson's theory of adult development, which divides adulthood into distinct eras and transitions, each characterized by specific age ranges and developmental tasks.
Identify the age range associated with each developmental period in Levinson's model: for example, the early adulthood transition typically occurs around ages 17-22, the midlife transition around ages 40-45, and late adulthood starting around age 60 and beyond.
Recognize that Kyle has just turned 40, which places him at the beginning of the midlife transition period according to Levinson's framework.
Recall that the midlife transition involves re-evaluating life goals, achievements, and often leads to significant personal changes, which aligns with Kyle's current age.
Conclude that based on Kyle's age and Levinson's stages, he has likely entered the midlife transition developmental period.
