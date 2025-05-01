In social psychology, social _____ is when an individual's performance improves in the presence of others.
A
conformity
B
inhibition
C
facilitation
D
loafing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being asked: The question is about a social psychology phenomenon where an individual's performance improves when others are present.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'Conformity' refers to changing behavior to match others, 'Inhibition' means a decrease in performance, 'Loafing' is when individuals exert less effort in a group, and 'Facilitation' refers to improved performance due to the presence of others.
Identify the key term that matches the description of improved performance in the presence of others, which is 'social facilitation'.
Recognize that social facilitation is a well-established concept in social psychology describing how the presence of others can enhance an individual's performance on certain tasks.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'facilitation', as it directly relates to the improvement of performance in social settings.
