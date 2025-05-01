The foot-in-the-door studies and the Milgram studies are similar in that they both demonstrate which psychological principle?
A
The power of gradual commitment in increasing compliance with requests
B
The effects of cognitive dissonance on attitude change
C
The influence of groupthink on decision making
D
The role of social facilitation in improving performance
1
Identify the key psychological principle demonstrated by both the foot-in-the-door studies and the Milgram studies. Both involve a process where individuals comply with a series of requests or commands that gradually increase in intensity or commitment.
Understand that the foot-in-the-door technique involves making a small initial request that a person is likely to agree to, followed by a larger request. This technique relies on the principle that agreeing to the small request increases the likelihood of agreeing to the larger one.
Recognize that the Milgram studies involved participants gradually increasing their compliance with administering shocks, starting from low levels and moving to higher levels, demonstrating how gradual commitment can lead to high levels of obedience.
Connect these observations to the psychological principle of 'the power of gradual commitment,' which explains how small initial agreements can lead to larger compliance over time.
Eliminate other options by understanding that cognitive dissonance, groupthink, and social facilitation describe different psychological phenomena that do not primarily explain the similarity between these two studies.
