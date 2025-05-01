In social psychology, our most likely response in the presence of others is the:
A
dominant response
B
random response
C
least practiced response
D
novel response
1
Understand the concept of the 'dominant response' in social psychology, which refers to the behavior or reaction that is most likely to occur in a given situation, especially when an individual is in the presence of others.
Recall the theory of social facilitation, which suggests that the presence of others tends to increase the likelihood of performing the dominant response, whether it is correct or incorrect.
Consider the other options: 'random response' implies no pattern, 'least practiced response' suggests a behavior rarely performed, and 'novel response' means a new or unfamiliar behavior; these do not align with the established theory.
Recognize that the dominant response is typically the most practiced or habitual behavior, which is why it is more likely to occur under social observation or evaluation.
Conclude that the most likely response in the presence of others is the 'dominant response' because social facilitation enhances the performance of well-learned or habitual behaviors.
