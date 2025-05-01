In the context of language and cognition, a script is a type of schema that also includes knowledge of which of the following?
A
The phonetic structure of words
B
The grammatical rules of sentence construction
C
The emotional tone of a conversation
D
The typical sequence of events in a familiar situation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in psychology, a schema is a cognitive framework or concept that helps organize and interpret information.
Recognize that a script is a specific type of schema related to sequences of events or actions in familiar situations.
Identify that scripts include knowledge about the typical order in which events occur, guiding expectations and behavior in routine contexts.
Differentiate scripts from other language-related knowledge such as phonetic structure (sounds of words), grammatical rules (sentence construction), and emotional tone (affective aspects of communication).
Conclude that the key feature of a script is its representation of the typical sequence of events in a familiar situation, which helps individuals predict and understand what usually happens.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah