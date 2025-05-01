Which of the following terms best describes a person who easily expresses their feelings?
A
Apathetic
B
Reserved
C
Stoic
D
Expressive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each term provided in the options. 'Apathetic' refers to a lack of interest or emotion, 'Reserved' means someone who tends to keep their feelings to themselves, and 'Stoic' describes a person who endures pain or hardship without showing their feelings.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks for a term that best describes a person who easily expresses their feelings, which implies openness and emotional expressiveness.
Step 3: Compare the definitions to the term 'Expressive,' which means showing emotions openly and clearly.
Step 4: Eliminate options that imply withholding or not showing feelings (Apathetic, Reserved, Stoic) because they contradict the idea of easily expressing feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Expressive' is the best term to describe a person who easily expresses their feelings, as it directly matches the description given in the question.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah