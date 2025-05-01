Which of the following best describes a feeling of anticipated distress, danger, or hurt?
A
Surprise
B
Anxiety
C
Contentment
D
Joy
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks for a feeling related to anticipated distress, danger, or hurt, which means it is about an emotional response to a future threat or negative event.
Step 2: Review the options given: Surprise, Anxiety, Contentment, and Joy. Consider the emotional meaning of each term.
Step 3: Define each option briefly: Surprise is a reaction to an unexpected event; Contentment is a state of satisfaction; Joy is a feeling of great happiness; Anxiety is a feeling of worry or unease about a future event, often involving anticipated distress or danger.
Step 4: Match the definition of the feeling of anticipated distress, danger, or hurt with the option that best fits. Anxiety is characterized by this anticipation and worry about potential negative outcomes.
Step 5: Conclude that Anxiety is the best description of the feeling of anticipated distress, danger, or hurt based on its psychological definition.
