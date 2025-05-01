Which of the following statements about dealing with negative emotions is most accurate?
A
Expressing negative emotions always leads to negative outcomes.
B
Ignoring negative emotions will cause them to disappear on their own.
C
Acknowledging and processing your emotions in a healthy way is important for emotional well-being.
D
Suppressing your feelings as long as possible is the most effective way to manage negative emotions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of negative emotions and their role in psychological well-being. Negative emotions are natural responses to certain situations and can provide important information about our experiences.
Step 2: Evaluate the effectiveness of different strategies for managing negative emotions, such as expressing, ignoring, acknowledging, or suppressing them.
Step 3: Recognize that expressing negative emotions does not always lead to negative outcomes; in fact, healthy expression can promote emotional relief and understanding.
Step 4: Understand that ignoring or suppressing negative emotions often leads to increased stress or emotional problems because these feelings do not simply disappear without processing.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate approach is to acknowledge and process emotions in a healthy way, which supports emotional well-being and helps individuals cope effectively.
