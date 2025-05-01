In developmental psychology, the behavior of an infant in Piaget's sensorimotor stage four might best be described as which of the following?
A
Relying solely on reflexes and uncoordinated movements
B
Demonstrating abstract reasoning and hypothetical thinking
C
Using language to represent objects and events
D
Engaging in intentional actions to achieve a desired result, such as pulling a blanket to reach a toy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Piaget's sensorimotor stage is divided into six substages, each representing different cognitive abilities in infants.
Identify that stage four of the sensorimotor period is characterized by the development of intentional, goal-directed behavior, where infants begin to coordinate their actions to achieve specific outcomes.
Recognize that earlier substages involve reflexive actions and simple repetitive behaviors, while later stages involve more complex cognitive processes like symbolic thought.
Compare the options given: reflexes and uncoordinated movements correspond to earlier substages; abstract reasoning and hypothetical thinking belong to later stages beyond sensorimotor; using language to represent objects is typical of the preoperational stage.
Conclude that the behavior in stage four is best described as engaging in intentional actions to achieve a desired result, such as pulling a blanket to reach a toy, demonstrating goal-directed behavior.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah