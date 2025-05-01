Developmental psychologists study all of the following except __________ development.
A
cognitive
B
social
C
emotional
D
astronomical
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the areas of development studied by developmental psychologists.
Step 2: Identify the common domains of human development that developmental psychologists focus on, such as cognitive development (thinking and reasoning), social development (interactions and relationships), and emotional development (feelings and emotional regulation).
Step 3: Recognize that 'astronomical development' is not a recognized domain within developmental psychology, as it relates to astronomy, not human development.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not fit within the typical areas of developmental psychology, which is 'astronomical development'.
Step 5: Summarize that developmental psychologists study cognitive, social, and emotional development, but not astronomical development.
