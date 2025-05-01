Which term refers to the way we prepare for future life roles in developmental psychology?
A
Anticipatory socialization
B
Retrospective reflection
C
Accommodation
D
Assimilation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of socialization in developmental psychology, which refers to the process by which individuals learn and adapt to the norms, values, behaviors, and roles expected by their society.
Step 2: Recognize that 'anticipatory socialization' specifically refers to the process where individuals prepare for future roles, statuses, or life changes by adopting behaviors and attitudes associated with those roles before actually entering them.
Step 3: Differentiate 'anticipatory socialization' from other terms: 'retrospective reflection' involves looking back on past experiences; 'accommodation' and 'assimilation' are cognitive processes related to adapting or integrating new information, not social role preparation.
Step 4: Conclude that the term describing preparation for future life roles in developmental psychology is 'anticipatory socialization' because it captures the proactive learning and adaptation to expected future social roles.
Step 5: Remember that this concept is important in understanding how individuals transition smoothly into new stages of life by mentally and behaviorally preparing in advance.
