Which term best describes internalized predicted models of external actors and actions in attribution theory?
A
Self-serving bias
B
Schema
C
Mental models
D
Fundamental attribution error
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'internalized predicted models of external actors and actions' refers to how individuals mentally represent and anticipate others' behaviors and intentions.
Review the definitions of the options: 'Self-serving bias' is a tendency to attribute successes to oneself and failures to external factors; 'Schema' is a cognitive framework that helps organize information; 'Fundamental attribution error' is the tendency to overemphasize personal characteristics and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
Recognize that 'Mental models' are internal representations or frameworks that individuals use to understand and predict the behavior of others, fitting the description of 'internalized predicted models of external actors and actions.'
Compare the options to see which best fits the concept of internalized predictive frameworks about others' actions, focusing on how mental models guide expectations and interpretations.
Conclude that the term 'Mental models' best describes these internalized predicted models in attribution theory, as it directly relates to how people internally simulate and anticipate external actors' behaviors.
