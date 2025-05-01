Which of the following statements is true about the self-serving bias?
A
Self-serving bias leads individuals to underestimate their own abilities.
B
People consistently attribute both successes and failures to external factors.
C
People tend to attribute their successes to internal factors and their failures to external factors.
D
Self-serving bias is only observed in collectivist cultures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-serving bias: it is a common cognitive bias where individuals attribute their successes to internal factors (like their own skills or effort) and their failures to external factors (such as bad luck or other people).
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the definition of self-serving bias: the first statement says it leads to underestimating abilities, which contradicts the bias since it usually involves overestimating one's role in successes.
Consider the second statement about attributing both successes and failures to external factors, which does not align with self-serving bias because it involves internal attribution for successes.
Review the third statement, which correctly describes the self-serving bias as attributing successes internally and failures externally, matching the accepted psychological understanding.
Analyze the fourth statement about the cultural aspect: self-serving bias is generally more common in individualistic cultures rather than collectivist cultures, so this statement is false.
