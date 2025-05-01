If memory can be seen as a crowded city, what is the central executive in the context of the Three Box Model of Memory?
A
The central executive is like the city's library, where all information is stored permanently.
B
The central executive is like the city's museum, preserving only the most important memories.
C
The central executive is like the city's traffic controller, directing attention and managing the flow of information between different areas.
D
The central executive is like the city's power plant, providing energy for all mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Three Box Model of Memory consists of three main components: sensory memory, short-term (or working) memory, and long-term memory.
Recognize that the central executive is a key part of the working memory system, responsible for controlling and regulating cognitive processes.
Compare the central executive to a 'traffic controller' because it directs attention, manages the flow of information, and coordinates activities between different memory stores and cognitive tasks.
Note that unlike a storage system (like a library or museum), the central executive does not store information permanently but instead oversees and manipulates information in real-time.
Conclude that the central executive's role is to allocate mental resources efficiently, ensuring that relevant information is processed and irrelevant information is ignored, much like managing traffic in a busy city.
