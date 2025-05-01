A patient’s short-term memory is most likely intact if they correctly answer questions regarding which of the following types of information?
A
Events from their early childhood
B
How to ride a bicycle
C
The meaning of common words
D
A phone number they were just told a few seconds ago
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of short-term memory: it refers to the ability to hold a small amount of information in an active, readily available state for a short period, typically seconds to a minute.
Identify the types of information listed and categorize them according to memory systems: events from early childhood relate to long-term episodic memory; how to ride a bicycle involves procedural memory; the meaning of common words is semantic memory; and a phone number just told relates to short-term or working memory.
Recognize that short-term memory is tested by asking the patient to recall information presented very recently, such as a phone number told a few seconds ago.
Conclude that if the patient correctly answers questions about the phone number they were just told, it indicates their short-term memory is intact.
Note that recalling information from early childhood, procedural skills, or semantic knowledge does not directly assess short-term memory but rather different types of long-term memory.
