Which of the following is an example of a monocular cue used in depth perception?
A
Binocular fusion
B
Convergence
C
Linear perspective
D
Retinal disparity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that monocular cues are depth perception cues that can be perceived using only one eye, unlike binocular cues which require both eyes.
Review the options given: Binocular fusion, Convergence, Linear perspective, and Retinal disparity.
Identify which cues require both eyes (binocular cues). For example, binocular fusion, convergence, and retinal disparity all involve the use of both eyes.
Recognize that linear perspective is a monocular cue because it involves the perception of depth based on the convergence of parallel lines as they recede into the distance, which can be seen with one eye.
Conclude that linear perspective is the correct example of a monocular cue used in depth perception.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah