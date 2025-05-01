The lobes of the brain are named for the bones that protect them, and these lobes are part of the:
A
cerebral cortex
B
limbic system
C
brainstem
D
cerebellum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the brain is divided into several major parts, each with distinct functions and structures.
Recognize that the lobes of the brain (frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital) are named after the bones of the skull that cover them.
Know that these lobes are part of the outer layer of the brain responsible for higher cognitive functions such as thinking, perception, and voluntary movement.
Identify that this outer layer is called the cerebral cortex, which is distinct from other brain parts like the limbic system (emotion and memory), brainstem (basic life functions), and cerebellum (coordination and balance).
Conclude that since the lobes are named for the bones protecting them and are part of the brain's outer layer, they belong to the cerebral cortex.
