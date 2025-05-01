In the organization of the brain, areas of the cerebrum where integration occurs and where memories are stored are called which of the following areas?
A
Primary sensory areas
B
Cerebellar areas
C
Motor areas
D
Association areas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cerebrum is divided into different functional areas, each responsible for specific tasks such as processing sensory input, controlling movement, or integrating information.
Identify that primary sensory areas are responsible for receiving and processing sensory information directly from the senses, such as touch, vision, or hearing.
Recognize that motor areas are involved in planning, controlling, and executing voluntary movements.
Learn that association areas are regions of the cerebrum that do not directly receive sensory input or control motor output but instead integrate information from various sources to support complex functions like thinking, memory, and decision-making.
Conclude that because integration of information and memory storage require combining inputs and higher-level processing, these functions are primarily carried out by the association areas of the cerebrum.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah