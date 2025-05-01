Which of the following is a positive effect of experiencing negative emotions?
A
Negative emotions always lead to decreased motivation.
B
Negative emotions eliminate the ability to empathize with others.
C
Negative emotions can enhance self-reflection and personal growth.
D
Negative emotions prevent any form of learning.
Understand that negative emotions, while often seen as unpleasant, can have adaptive and beneficial effects on psychological functioning.
Recognize that negative emotions do not always lead to decreased motivation; in some cases, they can actually increase motivation to change or improve a situation.
Consider how experiencing negative emotions can promote self-reflection, which is the process of examining one's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors to gain insight and foster personal growth.
Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that negative emotions do not inherently eliminate empathy or prevent learning; in fact, they can sometimes enhance understanding of others' experiences and promote learning from mistakes.
Conclude that the positive effect of negative emotions is their ability to enhance self-reflection and personal growth, making this the correct answer.
