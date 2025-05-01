According to research on universal facial expressions, which type of emotional expression is generally easier for people to accurately identify compared to other universal expressions?
A
Fear
B
Sadness
C
Disgust
D
Happiness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of universal facial expressions, which are facial expressions that are recognized across different cultures and are linked to basic emotions.
Recall the research by psychologists like Paul Ekman, who identified several universal emotions including happiness, fear, sadness, disgust, anger, and surprise.
Recognize that among these universal emotions, happiness is generally the easiest for people to accurately identify because it has distinct and consistent facial markers, such as a smile involving the mouth and eyes.
Compare happiness with other emotions like fear, sadness, and disgust, which tend to have more subtle or variable facial cues, making them harder to identify accurately.
Conclude that happiness stands out as the emotional expression most reliably and quickly recognized by people across cultures, according to research on universal facial expressions.
