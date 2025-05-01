Which of the following elements is most likely to help an audience feel sympathy for a victim in a psychological context?
A
Presenting the victim as emotionally detached and unaffected
B
Emphasizing the victim's responsibility for their own misfortune
C
Portraying the victim's vulnerability and emotional suffering
D
Focusing on the audience's personal achievements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sympathy in psychology, which involves feeling concern or compassion for someone else's suffering or misfortune.
Step 2: Recognize that sympathy is typically evoked when an individual is perceived as vulnerable or emotionally affected by their situation.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which one aligns with eliciting sympathy: presenting emotional detachment or emphasizing responsibility usually reduces sympathy, while focusing on vulnerability increases it.
Step 4: Identify that portraying the victim's vulnerability and emotional suffering highlights their need for support and compassion, which is most likely to evoke sympathy from an audience.
Step 5: Conclude that the element most likely to help an audience feel sympathy is the one that emphasizes the victim's vulnerability and emotional suffering.
