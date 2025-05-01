Which of the following is a primary purpose of using ethical guidelines when conducting psychological research?
A
To protect the rights and well-being of research participants
B
To guarantee that researchers receive funding for their studies
C
To ensure that all research produces statistically significant results
D
To eliminate the need for informed consent in experiments
1
Understand the role of ethical guidelines in psychological research, which are designed to ensure that studies are conducted responsibly and with respect for participants.
Recognize that one of the main ethical principles is to protect the rights and well-being of research participants, including their safety, privacy, and dignity.
Consider why other options are less appropriate: funding is not guaranteed by ethics, statistical significance is a scientific goal but not an ethical one, and informed consent is a crucial ethical requirement rather than something to be eliminated.
Recall key ethical codes such as the APA Ethics Code, which emphasize informed consent, confidentiality, and minimizing harm to participants.
Conclude that the primary purpose of ethical guidelines is to safeguard participants, ensuring research is conducted in a morally responsible way.
