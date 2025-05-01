Establishing construct validity is most important for which of the following types of psychological research?
A
Experiments focused solely on manipulating independent variables
B
Observational studies of naturalistic behavior
C
Studies that develop and use new psychological measurement instruments
D
Meta-analyses of previously published research
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of construct validity. Construct validity refers to how well a test or instrument measures the theoretical construct it is intended to measure. It is crucial when developing new psychological measurement tools to ensure they accurately capture the intended psychological concept.
Step 2: Analyze the types of research listed. Experiments manipulating independent variables focus on cause-effect relationships, observational studies focus on natural behavior without intervention, meta-analyses synthesize existing data, and studies developing new instruments create tools to measure psychological constructs.
Step 3: Recognize that construct validity is most critical when creating and validating new measurement instruments because these tools must accurately represent the psychological constructs they aim to assess.
Step 4: Contrast this with other research types where construct validity is less central. For example, experiments may prioritize internal validity, and observational studies may focus on ecological validity.
Step 5: Conclude that establishing construct validity is most important for studies that develop and use new psychological measurement instruments, as this ensures the tool's accuracy and usefulness in psychological research.
