Perceiving objects as unchanging even as illumination and retinal images change is known as which of the following?
A
Change blindness
B
Selective attention
C
Perceptual constancy
D
Visual adaptation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being asked: The problem is about the perception of objects as unchanging despite changes in illumination or the image projected on the retina.
Recall the definitions of the options: Change blindness refers to failing to notice changes in a visual scene; Selective attention is focusing on a particular stimulus while ignoring others; Visual adaptation involves the eye adjusting to different levels of light.
Identify the term that specifically describes perceiving objects as stable and constant despite changes in sensory input, such as lighting or angle.
Recognize that this phenomenon is called Perceptual constancy, which allows us to perceive the size, shape, and color of objects as constant even when the sensory information changes.
Conclude that the correct answer is Perceptual constancy because it directly relates to the perception of unchanging objects under varying conditions.
