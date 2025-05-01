Which term best describes the acuteness of visual receptors to different parts of the visible spectrum?
A
Lateral inhibition
B
Visual accommodation
C
Spectral sensitivity
D
Retinal disparity
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the options to differentiate their meanings in the context of visual perception.
Step 2: Define 'Lateral inhibition' as a process in the retina where interconnected neurons inhibit their neighbors, enhancing contrast and edge detection, but not related to sensitivity to different wavelengths.
Step 3: Define 'Visual accommodation' as the eye's ability to change the shape of the lens to focus on objects at different distances, which does not involve sensitivity to different parts of the visible spectrum.
Step 4: Define 'Retinal disparity' as the slight difference in images between the two eyes that the brain uses to perceive depth, unrelated to wavelength sensitivity.
Step 5: Define 'Spectral sensitivity' as the responsiveness or acuteness of visual receptors (cones and rods) to different wavelengths of light, which directly relates to how the eye detects various parts of the visible spectrum.
